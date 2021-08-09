Police searching for man, woman wanted in East York assault

Toronto Police say they are looking for a man and a woman that assaulted an elderly man in East York on Friday.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the Woodbine and Danforth area.

Police say the suspects punched the man and knocked him to the ground after an argument.

He is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the woman is in her late 30s to early 40s and is 5’5” with an athletic build. She has long dark blonde hair that was worn in a ponytail at the time of the incident. She was last seen wearing dark-coloured tights and a t-shirt.

The man is being described as in his 30’s, tall with a thin build and short curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing shorts, a shirt and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.