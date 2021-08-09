Toronto man didn't tell anyone for weeks about his $70M LOTTO MAX jackpot win

It’s not a problem many people in their 20s are often confronted with — what to do with $35 million.

But that’s what Toronto’s Ginno Torres, 29, is contemplating after collecting his share of the June 22, 2021, winning $70 million LOTTO MAX draw.

Torres, who recently graduated from college, shared the staggering prize with a winner from British Columbia.

He’s kept the big win quiet for several weeks, only sharing the news after officially collecting the whopping cheque at OLG headquarters last week.

“I wanted to make sure it was real before I surprised my family and friends with this incredible news,” he explained in an OLG release.

Torres says he’s a regular lottery player, but was so startled by the apparent win that he went to three different stores to check his numbers before his sudden wealth began to sink in.

“My stomach was in knots as I was thinking about what was happening,” he explained. “I was numb!”

As for that terrible dilemma of what to do with tens of millions of dollars, Torres has a few ideas.

“I am going to make sure my family is taken care of and I will make some investments to make sure I am well taken care of long into the future.”

He adds that he will also travel, share some of the winnings with charities that are important to him, and he plans commission some custom-made art from Canadian Indigenous artists.

In case you’re wondering where Ginno snagged the lucky ticket? King Grocery on King Street in Toronto.