Two victims identified in Kensington Market shooting

Police have identified two victims that were shot and killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday that injured two others in Toronto’s Kensington Market.

Investigators say four people were found with gunshot wounds near Spadina Avenue and Oxford Street, which borders Kensington and Chinatown neighbourhoods.

Shots rang out just before 6:00 a.m. on Saturday following some sort of altercation.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were taken to hospital.

On Monday, the deceased victims were identified as 27-year-old Anthony Dang of Markham and 32-year-old Zhi Tan of Richmond Hill. A post-mortem is set for Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man from Markham was treated and released from the hospital and a 43-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. remains in a local trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing and officers say anyone who may have seen Dang or Tan on Sunday is urged to contact them.