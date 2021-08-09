Loading articles...

Two victims identified in Kensington Market shooting

Police investigate a deadly shooting in the Spadina Avenue and Oxford Street area on Aug. 8 2021. (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)

Police have identified two victims that were shot and killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday that injured two others in Toronto’s Kensington Market.

Investigators say four people were found with gunshot wounds near Spadina Avenue and Oxford Street, which borders Kensington and Chinatown neighbourhoods.

Shots rang out just before 6:00 a.m. on Saturday following some sort of altercation.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were taken to hospital.

On Monday, the deceased victims were identified as 27-year-old Anthony Dang of Markham and 32-year-old Zhi Tan of Richmond Hill. A post-mortem is set for Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man from Markham was treated and released from the hospital and a 43-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. remains in a local trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing and officers say anyone who may have seen Dang or Tan on Sunday is urged to contact them.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
NB 404 north of Steeles - right lane closed due to a stalled vehicle. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:49 PM
The tropics are churning. Keeping an eye on the red X which could form into a tropical depression later today or to…
Latest Weather
Read more