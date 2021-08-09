Bus shelters allegedly smashed in Fort York area overnight

At least two bus shelters were allegedly smashed in the Fort York neighbourhood overnight.

Area residents reported the glass had been shattered on shelters in the Fleet Street and Bastion area as well as Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard.

One resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, tells CityNews they were shocked to discover the shelters had been allegedly vandalized while on their early morning walk and said the neighbourhood does not feel safe anymore.

“Both convenience stores on either side of June Callwood Park have been broken into in recent months as well,” they said. Planters in front of a residential building in the area were also allegedly vandalized recently, they added.

“We were promised a bigger police presence in this area, but other than seeing a couple of mounted police during the day, the vandalism and crime during the night hours leads us to believe that there is not much police presence,” they said.

CityNews has reached out to Toronto Police regarding the incidents and is awaiting a response.