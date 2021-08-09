Will new federal legislation finally end the gender pay gap?

In today’s Big Story podcast, the Liberal government has released new pay equity legislation that goes into effect on August 31. The goal is to provide all employees in a few federally regulated sectors “equal pay for work of equal value” and thus finally end a gender pay gap that hasn’t been narrowed in decades.

Canadian women have been waiting for this for 50 years, while many other countries have already taken proactive measures to force companies to report and correct the gender pay gap. Is this a turning point? And will we finally succeed?

Guest: Andrea Gunraj

Guest host: Fatima Syed

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.