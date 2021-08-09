Loading articles...

1 injured in shooting near Avenue Road and Wilson

Toronto police at the scene after a shooting in the Highway 400 and Wilson Avenue area, Aug. 9, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

One person is in hospital after a shooting overnight in North York.

Paramedics said the victim was picked up at Avenue Road and Ridley Boulevard, near Wilson Avenue, with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting may have happened in the Highway 400 and Finch Avenue West area just before 1 a.m. Monday.

No details on possible suspects have been released.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
#NB404 north of Aurora Rd - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:09 AM
Hot and humid today and all week long! The guaranteed high is 31 degrees today. Stay cool friends.
Latest Weather
Read more