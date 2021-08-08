Former Ontario Premier William G. Davis has died at age 92, family says

Former Ontario Premier William G. “Bill” Davis has died, his family said Sunday.

“After spending much family time in his favourite of all places, his cottage in Georgian Bay, he died of natural causes at home in Brampton, surrounded by members of his family,” a statement from the family said. “He was 92 years young.”

Davis was Ontario’s 18th premier, from 1971 to 1985.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement Sunday that “Ontario and Canada have lost a giant.”

“[He] leaves a legacy like few others, a legacy that will go on building a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Canada for decades to come, a legacy which will help people build better lives,” Tory said.

Premier Doug Ford expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“He served the people of Ontario with dignity and class,” Ford said. “We will be lowering flags to half-mast across the province in his honour.”

The family said there will be a private funeral, followed by a public celebration of his life. The date of that event will be announced later, they said.

FILE — From left to right: The Hon. William G. Davis, Revera Board Chair Emeritus; Hazel McCallion, Revera’s Chief Elder Officer; and Tom Wellner, Revera CEO; test the equipment after the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Bill Davis Fitness Centre, newly named in Mr. Davis’ honour, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Brampton, Ontario. Leaders of the Brampton community as well as local seniors, friends and family members, joined Revera in paying tribute to Mr. Davis for a lifetime of service to the community and his 17-year tenure as part of Revera’s Board of Directors.

With files from the Canadian Press and The Canadian Encyclopedia