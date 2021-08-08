Three injured in triple shooting in Mississauga

Police are investigating a triple shooting in Mississauga.

Investigators were called to an industrial area near Hurontario Street and World Drive, just north of Highway 401 around 9 p.m. following reports of multiple shots being fired.

Police say two of the victims made their own way to hospital while a third was located nearby the crime scene and was transported to a trauma centre. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects fled the scene but there was no immediate description.