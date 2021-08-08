2 dead, 2 others injured in Chinatown shooting

Toronto police say two people have died and two others rushed to hospital following a shooting in Chinatown early Sunday morning.

Police Const. Alex Li says officers were called at around 6 a.m. to the Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street area for a report that several people had been shot.

Officers found four victims in the area, and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Li says.

All four shooting victims are all men between the ages of 28 and 43.

Li says investigators say they believe the shooting was the result of some sort of altercation but did not have any other details beyond that.

Police say they are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Those with access to local CCTV or who happened to be driving in the area with an active dash-cam are encouraged to call police or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.