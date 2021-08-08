Police search for armed, dangerous suspect in fatal Hamilton stabbing

Police in Hamilton are looking for a 23-year-old man in connection with the city’s latest homicide.

Police were called to the parking lot of Mission Services on James Street North in Hamilton just before noon on Sunday following reports a man had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics began life-saving efforts and the victim was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are looking for Jheidohn Shakeed Serieaux of no fixed address on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is described as as approximately five-foot-nine, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and black pants.

Investigators add he may be armed as a weapon was not recovered at the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.