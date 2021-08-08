Ontario reports 423 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths Sunday

46,970 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday, bringing the total to 19,872,210 jabs

Ontario reported 423 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, an increase from the 378 new cases reported on Saturday.

“Locally, there are 109 new cases in Toronto, 57 in York Region, 51 in Peel Region, 42 in Hamilton and 29 in Windsor-Essex,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Sunday.

Around 15,000 tests were completed in this reporting period, she added.

Six additional people lost their lives to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 9,407 people.

The total number of people who have contracted the virus since reporting began in 2020 now stands at 552,479 people. Around 540,830 people have recovered so far.

In terms of vaccines, around 19,872,210 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in total, with 46,970 jabs given out yesterday, the government said.