MUST-WATCH: The Suicide Squad and Val Kilmer enter the Top 10!

James Gunn’s newest superhero film and one of the biggest films from the Cannes Film Festival this year both enter the MUST-WATCH Top 10! But do they have a chance against a documentary about one of Hollywood’s biggest 90s heartthrobs? Or will a new tv show starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt take that top spot? Keep reading to find out!

Val



Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Starting things off with a documentary about one of Hollywood’s most underrated actors!

Val is a new documentary co-produced by Amazon Prime Studios and A24 about Val Kilmer. If you don’t know who he is, he used to be one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. He played Jim Morrison, he played Doc Holliday, he even played Batman! He also starred in one of my personal favourite films, Heat. This documentary traces his beginnings as a film fan filming everything he can, to his rise to fame in the 1980s and 1990s, the slow decline of his career in the 2000s, and ending with his diagnosis of throat cancer and recovery a few years ago. This documentary is sure to hit you right in the feels!

You can watch it now on Amazon Prime Video!

Pig



Streaming platform: VOD/Cinemas

Next up, another modern classic from Nic Cage!

Pig stars the Academy Award winner as a former high-class chef who chose to give up that life and move to the woods. He now spends his days living with a pig, foraging for truffles and living a simple life. One day, some people break into his place and kidnap his pig. He decides he has to go back into the world of high-class cuisine, and find out who took his pig. This also stars Alex Wolff (from Hereditary and Old), as well as Adam Arkin (from Sons of Anarchy and Chicago Hope). Now while this sounds like a John Wick-type action movie, it’s actually something much different. It’s a much more meditative, contemplative take on loss, companionship, and love. If you don’t think you’re interested in that, give it a try and you’ll be quite surprised.

You can watch this on your VOD service of choice now, or in cinemas!

Mr. Corman



Streaming platform: Apple TV+

This time, a famous actor’s return to tv!

Mr. Corman is a new show starring Joseph Gordon Levitt (from 3rd Rock from the Sun and Inception) as a public school teacher in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. He describes himself as a lucky person to the students he teaches, but in his personal life he’s anything but. As he gets older, he’s struggling with regret and loneliness, and is trying to find a way forward to happiness. This comedy-drama also stars Arturo Castro (from Broad City and Narcos), Jaime Chung (from Sucker Punch and Big Hero 6) and Hugo Weaving (from the Matrix and the Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert).

You can watch the first three episodes on Apple TV+ now, with every episode after that coming out weekly!

Annette



Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Now let’s take a look at one of the biggest films from this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival!

Annette was the opening film at this year’s festival, and is one of the first films to come out following the festival. It’s the English language debut by French director Leos Carax (who directed Mauvais Sang and Holy Motors), and it stars Adam Driver (from Paterson and Marriage Story) and Marion Cotillard (from Inception and Two Days, One Night). Driver plays a provocative comedian who falls in love with Cotillard’s character, a famous soprano. They marry and have a child, and for a time their love is joyous. But problems begin to arise when women come forward to accuse Driver’s character of abuse, leading to the decrease of his success. Similar to A Star Is Born, this film is a musical, with music created by pop duo Sparks.

You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video now!

The Suicide Squad



Streaming platform: Cinemas

Last but not least, the result of superhero filmmaker James Gunn crossing the floor from Marvel to DC!

The Suicide Squad is the latest film from the creator of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. After he was temporarily fired by Disney due to controversial tweets in his past, he was then hired by Warner Bros. to direct this latest film. Assembling a mostly new squad, this film sees the return of four characters from the previous Suicide Squad; Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis from Widows), Captain Boomerang (played by Jai Courtney from Jolt), Rick Flag (played by Joel Kinnaman from the Killing), and Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie from The Wolf of Wall Street). Some of the new characters include Bloodsport (played by Idris Elba from Beasts of No Nation), Peacemaker (played by John Cena from F9), and TDK (played by Nathan Fillion of Firefly). This is an R-rated film, so you definitely don’t wanna take the kids to see this one. That said, it’s one hell of a bloody, gory time!

You can watch this movie now in cinemas!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Mr. Corman – Apple TV+

9. Centaurworld – Netflix

8. F9 – VOD/Cinemas

7. Ted Lasso (Season 2) – Apple TV+

6. Val – Amazon Prime Video

5. Pig – VOD/Cinemas

4. Zola – VOD/Cinemas

3. Annette – Amazon Prime Video

2. The Green Knight – Cinemas

1. The Suicide Squad – Cinemas