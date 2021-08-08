Vehicles damaged by gunfire in daylight shooting at Lake Shore and Bathurst

Toronto police say they found several shell casings and vehicles were damaged by gunfire after a brazen daylight shooting in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street area.

Police say several callers reported the sound of gunshots in the downtown neighbourhood shortly before 2 p.m.

Witnesses from neighbouring buildings reported hearing between six to nine gunshots in rapid succession.

Another witness who saw the shooting tells CityNews she was getting a coffee from a nearby shop when the shooting occurred and initially thought someone was setting off fireworks in the area.

“There was a man pointing a gun. He was pointing it southbound just shooting it and I could see the smoke coming off the gun,” said Tamara. “He was 10 metres away from me … as soon as I saw that I just started running.”

Tamara, who moved into the neighbourhood a month ago, says she believes the man was pointing at a car and heard that he got into another vehicle and left the scene.

“Everyone was running down the street screaming. Everyone was piling into people’s cars, trying to get away because you don’t know if it’s targeted or if it’s someone randomly shooting off a gun,” she added.

An investigation is ongoing and roads in the area are closed.