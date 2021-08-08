Blue Jays 50/50 Return to Toronto jackpot tops record $1.6M

The return of the Blue Jays to Toronto is about to make someone an instant millionaire.

The Blue Jays 50/50 Return to Toronto jackpot has surpassed $1.5 million dollars, making it the largest jackpot in Ontario sports and Major League Baseball history.

The raffle is organized by the Jays Care Foundation to celebrate the team’s return to Toronto in 22 months. All proceeds will go to help communities in Ontario recover from the pandemic.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the take home prize for one lucky winner was over $1.6 million.

Anyone 18 years of age and older in Ontario can buy tickets in-stadium or online by going to bluejays.com/5050. Ticket sales will close at 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The winning number will be announced on Monday, August 9th at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Last season, the Blue Jays set a record for the largest 50/50 draw in the Ontario and MLB history, giving away $1.197 million. They have a ways to go to top the Canadian sports record for the largest 50/50 jackpot, which belongs to the Edmonton Oilers who gave away $7 million in August 2020.