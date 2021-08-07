Teen killed in targeted triple-shooting in Stoney Creek

A 17-year-old male is dead following a targeted triple-shooting in Stoney Creek.

Police say two suspects approached three men in the parking lot of a plaza on Mud Street West just after 7:30 p.m. Friday night and fired several shots at them.

The teen was critically wounded and pronounced dead in hospital.

A 35-year-old man suffered “life-altering” injuries while a 25-year-old man was treated and released from hospital.

While police believe this to be a targeted shooting, the actual relationship between the suspects and the victims is unknown. However, police say all three victims were members of the same family.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about what took place.