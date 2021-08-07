Loading articles...

Ontario reports 378 new cases of COVID-19, 9 new deaths Saturday

Last Updated Aug 7, 2021 at 11:23 am EDT

People get vaccinated at a vaccination clinic at Save Max Sports Center in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, on July 10, 2021. A 40-hour non-stop marathon vaccination event took place here starting on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Ontario reported 378 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, an increase from the 340 new cases recorded Friday.

“Locally, there are 94 new cases in Toronto, 62 in York Region, 38 in Peel Region, 30 in Hamilton, 20 in Durham Region and 20 in the Region of Waterloo,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Saturday.

Nine additional people lost their lives to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 9,401 people.

However, the ministry said one of the new deaths reported today occurred more than two months ago.

The government attributed this to “data cleanup.”

The total number of people who have contracted the virus since reporting began in 2020 now stands at 552,056 people.  Around 540,598 people have recovered so far.

Around 20,900 coronavirus tests were completed in the reporting period, Ontario said.

In terms of vaccines, around 19,825,240 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in total, with  61,041 jabs given out yesterday, the government said.

 

 

