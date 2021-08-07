Kelsey Mitchell wins gold in women's track cycling sprint

Kelsey Mitchell has won gold in the women’s track cycling sprint race at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old from Brandon, Manitoba, won the first two of a possible three final races against Olena Starikova of Ukraine at the Izu Velodrome.

Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong earned bronze.

Mitchell becomes only the second ever Olympic gold medallist in track cycling, joining Lori-Ann Muenzer who also won the sprint event in 2004 in Athens.

It’s also the first time in 25 years Canada has won two medals in track cycling, following the bronze won by Lauriane Genest in Keirin. Brian Walton won silver in the men’s points race while Curt Harnett took bronze in the men’s sprint in 1996 in Atlanta.

This is the seventh gold medal for Canada in Tokyo, which matches the total it won in 1992 in Barcelona.

That gives Canada a total of 24 medals at these Olympics – its highest tally in a non-boycotted Summer Games.