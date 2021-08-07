Damian Warner chosen to lead Canada during closing ceremonies at Tokyo Olympics

Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner has been chosen to carry the Canadian flag in the closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics.

Warner, from London, Ont., picked up the first ever gold medal for Canada in the multi-event competition, shattered the Olympic record with 9,018 points and becoming just the fourth man in history to top the 9,000-point mark.

Warner is also the first Canadian decathlete to win multiple Olympic medals, having won bronze at Rio 2016.

The only other Canadian to win an Olympic medal in the decathlon is Dave Steen, who captured bronze at Seoul 1988.

“Being named the flag bearer for this group of Team Canada athletes is a tremendous honour and an amazing way to cap what has been an unbelievable few days for me,” said Warner. “What each of us has gone through over the past 18 months to even get to these Games is what makes Tokyo 2020 all the more special.”

Warner is the second decathlete to be honoured as a flag-bearer for Canada. Mike Smith carried the flag in the opening ceremony of the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Sprinter Andre De Grasse, who won three medals including gold in the men’s 200 metre, and Christine Sinclair, who finally realized her dream to win a gold medal with the women’s soccer team, were also mentioned as possible candidates for the honour.

Swimmer Penny Oleksiak, who became the most decorated Canadian Olympian at these Games, might have seemed like the obvious choice to carry the flag in the closing ceremonies. However, she – along with several other potential candidates – have already left the Games and returned home, as per Olympic COVID protocols.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT Sunday.