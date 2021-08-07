Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadians Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime get first round byes at National Bank Open
by the canadian press
Posted Aug 7, 2021 2:08 pm EDT
FILE -- Canada's Denis Shapovalov returns a ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their first round match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov knew it wouldn't be easy to follow up on his breakthrough season on the ATP Tour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Georgios Kefalas/Keystone
TORONTO — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov says he’s feeling confident heading into next week’s National Bank Open in Toronto.
The 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., comes into the tournament as the No. 5 seed and will have a bye through the first round.
Shapovalov says he’s taken momentum out of Wimbledon where last month he impressed many before falling to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.
Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime comes into the National Bank Open seeded ninth and also has a first-round bye, while Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver, the No. 53 seed, will face a qualifier in first-round action.
The women’s tournament will take place in Montreal, with Canada’s Bianca Andreescu looking to defend her 2019 title.
The event, formerly known as the Rogers Cup, was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2021.