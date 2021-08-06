Raptors re-sign Canadian Khem Birch to multi-year contract

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a multi-year contract with Montreal, Que. native Khem Birch, the team announced Friday.

The organization did not release financial details, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says it will be a three-year deal, in the $20-million range.

Birch, 28, joined the Raptors as a free agent on April 10 and was impressive, averaging 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 19 games.

The centre spent four seasons with the Orlando Magic before joining Toronto.

“It feels like a dream come true. It’s so surreal right now. I just can’t put it into words,” Birch said at a virtual press conference on Friday.

“I knew where I wanted to go. I didn’t even know what other teams were interested in me. I just wanted to come here, regardless of the price or years or anything.”

Internationally, Birch represented Canada at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. He was also a Canada’s U-18 National Team member that captured a bronze medal at the 2010 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship.

“I’m doing things I have never done in the NBA. That’s what a lot of guys don’t understand,” said Birch.

“Coach Nurse gives you the confidence and freedom to do basically everything you want to in the system you have here. I’m lucky.”

In addition to Birch, the Raptors recently resigned guard Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract.

Longtime Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is expected to formally join the Miami Heat on Friday through a sign-and-trade that should be made official this evening.

Birch says he has Lowry to thank for contributing to his end-of-season success with the Raptors.

“If he remembers me hopefully I can take him out for dinner. Kyle, he’s a great guy. He’s a legend here,” Birch said.

“I’m looking at his pictures right now with the trophy and it’s so sad seeing him go… but I’ll always appreciate him.”