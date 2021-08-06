Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto Raptors confirm Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade to Miami Heat
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 6, 2021 6:36 pm EDT
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry leaves the floor during a time out against the Cleveland Cavaliers during fourth quarter Eastern Conference final NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Friday, May 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Toronto Raptors have confirmed the sign-and-trade deal sending star guard Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat.
In exchange for the six-time all-star, Toronto gets veteran guard Goran Dragic and young forward Precious Achiuwa.
The 35-year-old Lowry announced his departure to Miami in a tweet Monday but NBA teams were not allowed to confirm moves until Friday.
Lowry is Toronto’s all-time leader in assists (4,277), steals (873), three-pointers made (1,518) and triple-doubles (16).
Dragic is a 13-year NBA veteran who holds career averages of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds. The 35-year-old Slovenian has also played for Houston and Phoenix.
The 21-year-old Achiuwa was taken 20th overall by Miami in the 2020 NBA draft. The six-foot-nine 235 pounder from Nigeria averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 12.1 minutes in 61 games during his rookie season.