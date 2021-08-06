Toronto Raptors confirm Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade to Miami Heat

The Toronto Raptors have confirmed the sign-and-trade deal sending star guard Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat.

In exchange for the six-time all-star, Toronto gets veteran guard Goran Dragic and young forward Precious Achiuwa.

The 35-year-old Lowry announced his departure to Miami in a tweet Monday but NBA teams were not allowed to confirm moves until Friday.

Lowry himself penned a heartfelt goodbye to the city on Wednesday.

Lowry is Toronto’s all-time leader in assists (4,277), steals (873), three-pointers made (1,518) and triple-doubles (16).

Dragic is a 13-year NBA veteran who holds career averages of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds. The 35-year-old Slovenian has also played for Houston and Phoenix.

The 21-year-old Achiuwa was taken 20th overall by Miami in the 2020 NBA draft. The six-foot-nine 235 pounder from Nigeria averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 12.1 minutes in 61 games during his rookie season.