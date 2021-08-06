Toronto interim police chief has term extended through to end of 2022

Toronto’s interim chief of police is staying in his role until the end of next year.

The Toronto Police Services Board says it has extended James Ramer’s term.

The board says it will continue searching for its new chief.

“Chief Ramer’s leadership over his term as Chief has been nothing short of outstanding, effectively championing his Members internally, while also always working collaboratively with the Board and other stakeholders to ensure that policing services delivered in this city professionally, equitably, and with compassion,” said Chair Jim Hart on behalf of the Toronto Police board.

Today we announce the extension of the appointment of @jamesramertps as Chief of @TorontoPolice until December 31, 2022. This extension will provide much needed stable leadership for the Members of the Service and residents of Toronto. Full Statement: https://t.co/x7zqsF7Tqe pic.twitter.com/EtXGBgCvzP — Toronto Police Services Board (@TPSBoard) August 6, 2021

“He is a respected leader among the rank and file, but also as an executive police leader among his peers. Throughout his career, Chief Ramer has demonstrated stellar law enforcement leadership, balanced by a track record of working with communities to foster meaningful partnerships and effective, sustained mobilization. While Chief Ramer guides the Service as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic, having a stronger foundation of progress on our priorities will provide the best context in which the Board can select the next Chief to lead the Toronto Police Service.”

It says that in the meantime, keeping Ramer on will offer stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramer took over as acting chief after Mark Saunders retired from the post in June 2020.

“I am honoured to accept the request to stay on as Chief until December 31, 2022,” Ramer wrote on social media Friday.

“My extended mandate will allow Toronto Police to continue the critical work we have in front of us, working on police reform and building the trust of each and every one of our communities.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory says Ramer has done an “excellent job” in the role and has his full confidence.