How far do you go to fight for Indigenous rights and climate action?

In today’s Big Story podcast, on Nov. 28, 2020, a 24-year-old was arrested for installing a shunt — a wire that mimics the electrical signal of a train and causes oncoming trains to derail — along the railway tracks near Bellingham, Wash. She is now facing 20 years in prison and terror charges. Reports suggest she was acting in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en movement fighting to stop the construction of the Coastal Gaslink pipeline.

This is a form of radical and often dangerous act of protest that people are turning towards to demand change. Are these acts effective? And how far is too far?

Guest: Hilary Beaumont

Guest-host: Fatima Syed

