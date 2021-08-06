Ontario, Metrolinx partnering to retrofit 2 GO buses as mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Ontario government and Metrolinx have retrofit two GO buses to create mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in a push to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The province’s “last mile strategy” will target those who have not received a first or second dose and offer a more convenient option.

The fist “GO-VAXX” bus will be at Canada’s Wonderland this weekend for people who have reservations to the park as well as staff who have not been vaccinated.

The buses will be used to travel across the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region to malls, festivals, community hubs and events this summer and in the fall.

Each bus will be on the road for six days a week, administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to anyone 12 years of age and older.

“By bringing vaccines directly to the people, we are helping more residents get the protection they need for themselves, their families and their communities,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The province is working with local public health units to determine where the buses will travel.

No appointments are required and those attending are asked to bring their health card. If you do not have a health card or it’s expired, any form of government identification will be suitable.

Ontario currently has over 71 per cent of its population aged 12 and up fully vaccinated and over 81 per cent have at least one dose.

The province has set a milestone of 75 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated with no individual health unit under 70 per cent with both doses in order to exit Step 3 of its reopening plan and lift the majority of public health measures.

The milestone to have 80 per cent of those 12 years and older with one dose was hit last week.