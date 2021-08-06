Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario reports 340 new COVID-19 cases, most new cases since June 26
by News staff
Posted Aug 6, 2021 10:18 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 6, 2021 at 10:29 am EDT
MISSISSAUGA (CANADA), May 5, 2021 People wearing face masks line up for COVID-19 tests at a COVID-19 assessment center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on May 5, 2021. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, reported 2,941 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing the country's cumulative total to 1,252,891 cases, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)
Ontario is reporting 340 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths on Friday.
The province said today due to a data clean-up, 16 of the 18 deaths being reported occurred over six weeks ago.
It’s the first time the province has seen over 300 cases since June 26.
Locally, there are 80 new cases in Toronto, 41 in York Region, 36 in Peel Region, 23 in Windsor-Essex and 22 in the Region of Waterloo.
There were 23,400 tests completed in the last 24-hour period, down slightly from 23,500 one day ago.
The active case count in the province has increased by 173 – there were 149 resolved cases.
