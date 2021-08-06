Ontario reports 340 new COVID-19 cases, most new cases since June 26

Ontario is reporting 340 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths on Friday.

The province said today due to a data clean-up, 16 of the 18 deaths being reported occurred over six weeks ago.

It’s the first time the province has seen over 300 cases since June 26.

Locally, there are 80 new cases in Toronto, 41 in York Region, 36 in Peel Region, 23 in Windsor-Essex and 22 in the Region of Waterloo.

There were 23,400 tests completed in the last 24-hour period, down slightly from 23,500 one day ago.

The active case count in the province has increased by 173 – there were 149 resolved cases.