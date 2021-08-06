Loading articles...

One person killed in motorcycle, van crash in North York

One person is dead following a crash in the Lawrence Heights area of the city.

Police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Ranee Avenue around 11 p.m. following reports of a collision between a van and a motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s uncertain if the driver of the van remained on scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Traffic Services.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:24 PM
COLLISION: WB Gardiner approaching HWY 427, two left lanes are blocked with a crash #GARDINER
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:31 PM
Retweeted @micheenelson: Should be a gorgeous sunset tonight. Clear skies with temps near 25 this evening. Would love to see your photos! @680NEWS…
Latest Weather
Read more