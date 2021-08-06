One person killed in motorcycle, van crash in North York

One person is dead following a crash in the Lawrence Heights area of the city.

Police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Ranee Avenue around 11 p.m. following reports of a collision between a van and a motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s uncertain if the driver of the van remained on scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Traffic Services.