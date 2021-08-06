Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
No charges against top military officer McDonald after misconduct investigation
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 6, 2021 5:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 6, 2021 at 6:07 pm EDT
Vice-Admiral Art McDonald, the new head of the Navy, addresses the audience at the Royal Canadian Navy Change of Command ceremony in Halifax on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Canada's top sailor says there is still "good life" left in the navy's submarines and that with some modest investments, they will be able to operate through to the 2030s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A six-month investigation into the conduct of Canada’s top military officer Admiral Art McDonald has ended without any charges.
Provost Marshal Brig.-Gen. Simon Trudeau announced the development in a statement this evening.
Trudeau says military police identified and interviewed a large number of potential witnesses, which led investigators to conclude there was not enough evidence to support the laying of charges.
McDonald announced in February that he was voluntarily stepping aside as commander of the Canadian Armed Forces only five weeks into the job due to an investigation into his conduct.
The nature of the allegation against him was not publicly confirmed, but CBC reported at the time that it related to an allegation of sexual misconduct dating back to his time commanding a Canadian warship in 2010.
McDonald had taken over as defence chief from Jonathan Vance, who was charged last month with one count of obstruction of justice following a separate military police investigation into allegations that he had engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour.