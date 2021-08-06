Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
No justification for stay of proceedings against Meng extradition: attorney general
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 6, 2021 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 6, 2021 at 7:08 am EDT
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, on Aug. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Summary
Meng's lawyers say the U.S. mischaracterized evidence and omitted other info in an effort to establish a case of fraud
She is accused of fraud over allegations she misrepresented Huawei's relationship with another company
Meng, who was arrested at Vancouver's airport in 2018, remains out on bail and lives in one of her Vancouver homes
A lawyer representing Canada’s attorney general says the United States has acted honourably in the extradition case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
Monika Rahman told a British Columbia Supreme Court that the United States has a “very high” standard on what evidence to give in making its case for extradition and the lack of evidence doesn’t justify a stay of proceedings.
Meng’s lawyers say that the United States mischaracterized evidence and omitted other information in an effort to establish a case of fraud.
The legal arguments are expected to be the last in the lead up to the actual committal or extradition hearing for Meng expected next week.
She is accused of fraud over allegations she misrepresented Huawei’s relationship with another company, putting HSBC at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, charges both Meng and Huawei deny.
Meng, who was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018, remains out on bail and lives in one of her Vancouver homes.