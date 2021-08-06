Kyle Lowry takes out full-page ad to thank Toronto before moving on

With his sterling run in Toronto coming to an end, Raptors legend Kyle Lowry took out a full-page ad in the Toronto Star on Friday to thank the city with whom he’s battled for the past decade.

Kyle Lowry's full page ad in the @TorontoStar today, thanking the city of Toronto. "Thank you for BEING home, Toronto." pic.twitter.com/KUQW6PHsYU — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) August 6, 2021

“Thank you for being HOME, Toronto,” the ad read. “Forever grateful, LOVE K-Low.”

The classy gesture comes after Lowry penned a lengthy ‘thank you’ to the city earlier this week, following reports of the sign-and-trade deal that will send the 35-year-old to the Miami Heat.

“This is hard to write, but the time has come for the next chapter in my story to begin,” Lowry wrote in his Instagram farewell. “But the bond I share with you is unbreakable.”

The six-time All-Star and 2019 champ took the opportunity to thank teammates, coaches, Raptors employees, Drake, DeMar DeRozan and, of course, the fans across the country who watched him grow into a franchise icon.

“Toronto will forever be my second home,” Lowry wrote, “and I will always be tied to the franchise, the city and the country of Canada, which makes me so happy to say.”

Despite losing Lowry to the Heat, the Raptors extended beloved front office executive Masai Ujiri to a multi-year contract on Thursday.

Ujiri, whose contract was set to expire this summer, will become vice-chairman and remain team president.