Important morning for Team Canada in Tokyo

It’s shaping up to be a huge morning for Team Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

There will be four solid shots at the podium in a span of under two hours today.

It starts at 8 a.m. with the kick off of the women’s soccer gold medal match in Yokohama. Canada will be taking on Sweden after upsetting the United States in the semi-final.

Simultaneously on the track, the men’s 5000m final will feature two Canadians including Mo Ahmed of Ste Catherines who has the second fastest personal best time in the field.

50 minutes later, the women’s 1500m final will grab the spotlight. Gabriela Debues-Stafford, the 5th ranked runner in the world at that distance, will have a shot at the podium.

Capping off the morning at 9:50 a.m. will be the final of the men’s 4x100m relay. Andre De Grasse will attempt to capture his third medal in Tokyo. Canada had one of the fastest times in the heats.

With 19 medals, Team Canada is four medals shy of its record medal haul at a non-boycotted summer games.

Two more gold medals would match the record of seven Canada achieved in Barcelona in 1992.