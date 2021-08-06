DVP closed this weekend for annual maintenance

The Don Valley Parkway is scheduled to be closed this weekend for annual maintenance.

The closure, which will run from Highway 401 to the Gardiner Expressway, will be in place from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Some of the maintenance work includes bridge inspections, re-paving, street sweeping, cleaning catch basins, guardrail repairs, pothole repairs, overhead sign maintenance, and repairing traffic detection equipment.

“City staff estimate that it would take approximately 30 to 40 separate daily lane closures to complete the same amount of highly coordinated work that will be performed in just 54 hours over a single weekend,” City of Toronto officials said in a release.

While Lake Shore Boulevard Boulevard East would be an alternative route during the closure, part of the roadway will be closed for ActiveTO.

The eastbound lanes will be closed from Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue from 6 a.m. Saturday until 9 p.m. Sunday.

However, the westbound lanes will remain open due to the DVP being off-limits.

Roads within High Park and the roads that connect the Meadoway, between Brimley Road and Scarborough Golf Club Road, will also be closed.

The ActiveTO initiative was introduced last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to allow for physical distancing by giving cyclists and pedestrians more space on roadways.