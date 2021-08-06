DVP closed this weekend for annual maintenance

It’s a sign life is moving closer to being back to normal. Getting around the city will be complicated this weekend.

This is the weekend the Don Valley Parkway gets cleaned and fixed up. It will be shut down from 11 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Monday.

It’s complicating the lives of Toronto Blue Jays fans heading downtown for the series against the Boston Red Sox, which kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight.

“A full closure of the DVP for one weekend each year is an important and safe way that City road crews, engineers and other stakeholders, such as Toronto Hydro, can make improvements and keep the expressway in the best state of good repair,” the city said in a news release.

There is some relief for drivers, though. The Western Lakeshore is not on the ActiveTO list this time, only Lakeshore East and only the Eastbound lanes between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be blocked off.

The city says people travelling into and around Toronto should consider using public transit, such as TTC or GO Transit services. Drivers should plan their route in advance using a wayfinding app to avoid the closure, expect delays, and leave plenty of extra time for their trip.