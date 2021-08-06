'Long time coming': Country reacts to women's soccer gold in Tokyo

Jubilation and praise.
Canada as a whole is reacting to the country’s first-ever gold medal in women’s soccer at the Olympic games.
Canada won Olympic gold in the final by beating Sweden 3-2 on penalties. The game was tied 1-1 after extra time. Julia Grosso scored the winner on the spot.
Canadian soccer player, 25-year-old Quinn, also made history for transgender players becoming the first trans athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympic games.
Quinn, who goes by one name, came out publicly as transgender in a social media post last fall and changed their pronouns to they/them.
Canada is now on top of the soccer world.
Breaking: Soccer player Quinn has made history for transgender athletes, becoming the first out trans athlete to win a gold medal at the #Olympics following Canada's match against Sweden in the women's soccer gold medal match Friday!
