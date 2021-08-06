Loading articles...

'Long time coming': Country reacts to women's soccer gold in Tokyo

Last Updated Aug 6, 2021 at 12:06 pm EDT

Julia Grosso scored the clinching penalty kick as Canada defeated Sweden to capture the country's first Olympic gold medal in women's soccer. Sportsnet

Jubilation and praise.

Canada as a whole is reacting to the country’s first-ever gold medal in women’s soccer at the Olympic games.

Canada won Olympic gold in the final by beating Sweden 3-2 on penalties. The game was tied 1-1 after extra time. Julia Grosso scored the winner on the spot.

Canadian soccer player, 25-year-old Quinn, also made history for transgender players becoming the first trans athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympic games.

Quinn, who goes by one name, came out publicly as transgender in a social media post last fall and changed their pronouns to they/them.

Canada is now on top of the soccer world.

