'Long time coming': Country reacts to women's soccer gold in Tokyo

Jubilation and praise.

Canada as a whole is reacting to the country’s first-ever gold medal in women’s soccer at the Olympic games.

Canada won Olympic gold in the final by beating Sweden 3-2 on penalties. The game was tied 1-1 after extra time. Julia Grosso scored the winner on the spot.

Canadian soccer player, 25-year-old Quinn, also made history for transgender players becoming the first trans athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympic games.

Quinn, who goes by one name, came out publicly as transgender in a social media post last fall and changed their pronouns to they/them.

Canada is now on top of the soccer world.

