Canada wins bronze in women's C2 500m Sprint race at Tokyo Olympics

Last Updated Aug 6, 2021 at 11:34 pm EDT

The Canadian Press

The Canadian duo of Katharine Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe have won bronze in the first ever women’s C2 500 metre Sprint at the Tokyo Olympics.

China was dominant in taking the gold in an Olympic best time of 1:55.495 followed by Ukraine, who were more than two seconds back.

The Canadians battled back from fifth at the halfway mark of the race, powering past Germany and Hungary to finish third in a time of 1:59.041.

It’s the second medal of these games for Vincent-Lapointe, who captured silver in the C1 200 metre event.

It is Canada’s 23rd medal of the Summer Olympics, which surpasses their total from five years ago in Rio and is its most ever in a non-boycotted Summer Games.

