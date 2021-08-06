Loading articles...

Canada's unemployment rate fell to 7.5 per cent in July

Last Updated Aug 6, 2021 at 9:42 am EDT

FILE - Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Summary

The unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points to 7.5 per cent in July

Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, according to Statistics Canada

OTTAWA – The unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points to 7.5 per cent in July as the country added another 94,000 jobs, according to Statistics Canada.

That added to an increase of 231,000 in June, when the jobless rate was 7.8 per cent.

The agency says the gains were concentrated in the service sector, with 35,000 jobs added in accommodation and food services.

July employment gains were largely in full-time work, which rose by 83,000 or half a percentage point and occurred in multiple sectors.

The unemployment rate fell to its lowest since March of this year, at 7.5 per cent for July compared with 7.8 per cent in June.

Despite the addition of new jobs, we’re still not at the February 2020 level, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Employment is down 246,400 jobs or 1.3 per cent from pre-pandemic levels in February of last year.

The number of people considered long-term unemployed was 244,000 higher than before the pandemic and accounted for 27.8 per cent of total unemployment.

Economists had expected the July numbers to show an increase in overall employment for the month, but warned some challenges may lie beneath the headline numbers.

||||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
COLLISION - #NB427 ramp to the #EB409 is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:29 AM
Another hot and sunny summer day for Toronto! The guarantee high is 29 degrees. What are your plans this weekends…
Latest Weather
Read more