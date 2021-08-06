Canada, U.S. working on vaccine passport for travellers with AstraZeneca shot

OTTAWA – The Trudeau government is optimistic that Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine will be allowed into the United States.

The Biden administration is moving ahead with vaccine passports and AstraZeneca is not approved in the U.S.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker’s second-quarter financial results showed that the company and its sub-licensees delivered more than 700 million doses of the vaccine to over 170 countries in the first half of this year.

That includes 80 million doses that went to the COVAX initiative for low- and middle-income countries.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Canada has worked with international researchers to get the best possible advice on immunization.

LeBlanc admits every country can choose which vaccines are most effective.

Some of the businesses and attractions in the U.S. demanding vaccine passports are refusing to recognize the AstraZeneca shot.

And America’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been clear that people should not mix and match vaccines.

Quebec has offered third doses to people with the AstraZeneca shot so that if they want to travel they have two mRNA shots on their documents.

Alberta recently said it would be looking closely at doing the same, however, experts have said there is no scientific or medical reason to get a third shot.

“In terms of protection, one dose of AstraZeneca followed by one dose of mRNA is extremely efficacious. In fact, there’s data showing that it’s just as efficacious as two doses of mRNA,” Toronto-based pharmacologist Sabina Vohra-Miller said in a previous interview.

Epidemiologist Dr. Craig Jenne says there’s no evidence pointing to the third dose providing any benefit right now.

“These guidelines are continually evolving,” Jenne said.

“We’re not seeing a signal yet that a third dose is needed, but as these studies continue, as we move further and further into the future, we may get that signal at some point recommending a booster.”

More than 260,000 Canadians have received the AstraZeneca shot.