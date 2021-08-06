Loading articles...

Canada, Sweden set to play for soccer gold in rescheduled final

Last Updated Aug 6, 2021 at 7:18 am EDT

Members of the Canada women's Olympic soccer team take a break during their practice the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. This Friday will be Canada's first-ever appearance in an Olympic women's soccer final as they take on Sweden. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gregory Strong

After toppling archrival U.S. in the semifinal, Canada’s women’s soccer team is set to go for gold against Sweden.

The gold medal match kicks off at 9 p.m. local time – 8 a.m. eastern – after both teams requested a later start to avoid the worst of the midday heat.

Organizers also changed the venue from Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to International Stadium Yokohama, about 20 kilometres to the southwest, to prevent a conflict with the track and field program.

The Swedes are slight favourites heading into the match, having started the Olympics ranked No. 5 in the world to Canada’s No. 8.

They’ve also won all of their matches in Tokyo, going a perfect 3-0 in the group stage while Canada finished with a win and two ties.

Win or lose, the Canadian side will fulfil its promise of changing the colour of its bronze medal from the last two Olympics, while Sweden is looking to improve on its silver medal from Rio in 2016.

