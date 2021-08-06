Loading articles...

Canada's Mohammed Ahmed races to silver in 5,000 metres

Last Updated Aug 6, 2021 at 8:36 am EDT

Canadian distance runner Mohammed Ahmed competes in the first round of heats in the Men's 5000m during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, COC, Stephen Hosier *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Canadian Mohammed Ahmed has won a silver medal with a gutsy effort in the men’s 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ahmed ran a fast final lap and challenged Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder in the distance, for the gold on the final stretch, but couldn’t catch the Ugandan.

Cheptegei finished in 12 minutes 58.15 seconds followed by Ahmed at 12:58.61.

Paul Chelimo of the United States took bronze in 12:59.05.

It’s Canada’s first Olympic medal in the men’s 5,000, and it’s fitting that Ahmed delivered it.

The 30-year-old runner from St. Catharines, Ont., has blazed a trail for Canadian distance runners on the global scene in the past few years.

Ahmed captures the fifth medal in Track and Field for Canada during the Tokyo Olympics.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
COLLISION - #NB427 ramp to the #EB409 is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:29 AM
Another hot and sunny summer day for Toronto! The guarantee high is 29 degrees. What are your plans this weekends…
Latest Weather
Read more