Canada's Mohammed Ahmed races to silver in 5,000 metres
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 6, 2021 8:21 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 6, 2021 at 8:36 am EDT
Canadian distance runner Mohammed Ahmed competes in the first round of heats in the Men's 5000m during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, COC, Stephen Hosier *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canadian Mohammed Ahmed has won a silver medal with a gutsy effort in the men’s 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.
Ahmed ran a fast final lap and challenged Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder in the distance, for the gold on the final stretch, but couldn’t catch the Ugandan.
Cheptegei finished in 12 minutes 58.15 seconds followed by Ahmed at 12:58.61.
Paul Chelimo of the United States took bronze in 12:59.05.
It’s Canada’s first Olympic medal in the men’s 5,000, and it’s fitting that Ahmed delivered it.
The 30-year-old runner from St. Catharines, Ont., has blazed a trail for Canadian distance runners on the global scene in the past few years.
Ahmed captures the fifth medal in Track and Field for Canada during the Tokyo Olympics.