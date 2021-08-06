Canada wins bronze in men's 4x100m Olympic relay

De Grasse led the Canadian team, winning his third medal of the Tokyo Olympics

This is Canada's second straight Olympic bronze in the men's 4x100m relay

Italy finished first, followed by Britain in second

TOKYO – Canadians Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, and Jerome Blake have picked up the bronze medal in the men’s 4×100 relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

Italy picked up the gold medal, fishing in 37.5 seconds, and Great Britain followed closely for second, finishing in 37.51 seconds.

This is the third medal of the 2020 Olympics for De Grasse, who anchored the Canadian team, and his sixth Olympic medal overall.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., overtook the Chinese runner in the final leg as Canada finished in a season-best time of 37.7 seconds.

It’s Canada’s second straight Olympic bronze in the event.