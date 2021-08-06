Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canada wins bronze in men's 4x100m Olympic relay
by Hana Mae Nassar and The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 6, 2021 6:59 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 6, 2021 at 11:17 am EDT
Andre De Grasse, of Canada, reacts after his semifinal of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Summary
Italy finished first, followed by Britain in second
This is Canada's second straight Olympic bronze in the men's 4x100m relay
De Grasse led the Canadian team, winning his third medal of the Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO – Canadians Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, and Jerome Blake have picked up the bronze medal in the men’s 4×100 relay at the Tokyo Olympics.
Italy picked up the gold medal, fishing in 37.5 seconds, and Great Britain followed closely for second, finishing in 37.51 seconds.
This is the third medal of the 2020 Olympics for De Grasse, who anchored the Canadian team, and his sixth Olympic medal overall.
The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., overtook the Chinese runner in the final leg as Canada finished in a season-best time of 37.7 seconds.
It’s Canada’s second straight Olympic bronze in the event.
