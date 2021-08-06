Canadian border agents begin job action as labour negotiation deadline expires

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says job action by 9,000 Canada Border Service Agency workers has begun after the 6 a.m. deadline for labour negotiations expired.

The union says workers will now begin a “sweeping” series of actions at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations. Travellers can expect long lineups and lengthy delays at border crossings and airports.

The union served a strike notice to the government on Tuesday. The job action will continue until a deal is reached.

NEW: Just minutes after telling me work-to-rule is on pause, the @psac_afpc now says job action is a go. Work to rule actions have started across the country and will continue until a deal is reached. #Cdnpoli — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) August 6, 2021

Ninety per cent of frontline border workers have been identified as essential so they will continue to offer services, if there is a strike, said the CBSA, in an email.

The CBSA “will respond quickly to any job action/work disruption in order to maintain the safety and security of our border, ensure compliance with our laws, and keep the border open to legitimate travellers and goods,” said spokesperson Jacqueline Callin.

Toronto Pearson Airport said travellers should consider leaving early and should expect longer wait times if they are departing from Pearson as airport operations may be impacted by the job action.

Airport operations may be impacted today as a result of a peaceful labour demonstration by CBSA workers represented by @psac_afpc. If you are departing from Pearson today, please consider leaving early to account for potential delays. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) August 6, 2021

The dispute comes as Canada is preparing to allow fully vaccinated Americans to visit without having to quarantine starting Aug. 9 and will open the country’s borders to travellers from other countries with the required doses of a COVID-19 shot on Sept. 7.