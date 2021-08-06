Loading articles...

Kenney says he won't 'take a lecture' from federal health minister on COVID

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday February 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

CALGARY – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won’t “take a lecture” from federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu on how to handle COVID-19.

Hajdu earlier penned a letter to her Alberta counterpart saying she agrees with the Canadian Paediatric Society’s description of Alberta’s move to lift all COVID-19 measures as an “unnecessary and risky gamble.”

“It is now incumbent on all governments across Canada to exercise caution and vigilance, to keep everyone safe in our jurisdictions and neighbouring ones as well,” Hajdu wrote.

Numerous political leaders and healthcare experts across Canada have condemned Alberta’s decision to eliminate isolation, testing and contact tracing measures.

Kenney says he respects the advice of Alberta’s top doctor, and the federal government should do the same.

The premier went on to describe Hajdu’s letter as a political ploy. He also criticized the federal minister’s handling of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

Earlier Friday, Alberta’s Opposition NDP called on Kenney to release internal modelling that the government says supported its decision to eliminate its public health measures.

NDP deputy leader Sarah Hoffman said the government needs to release the data, so Albertans can make decisions on their health and gauge the risks – especially as cases spike.

Hajdu said earlier this week there is still more work to do to convince some Canadians that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is their best option to protect themselves and their loved ones from the illness.

Canada’s public health doctors say the country is seeing the beginning of the fourth wave of COVID-19 but how bad that wave gets will depend heavily on how many more people get vaccinated.

