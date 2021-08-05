Loading articles...

Top court turns down family's request to seal material found in Toronto van attacker's home

Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. Two years ago, on April 23, 2018, Alek Minassian rented a van and drove it down a busy Toronto sidewalk on a sunny afternoon, striking dozens along the two-kilometre route. He told police just hours after the attack that he sought retribution against society for years of sexual rejection by women. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

OTTAWA – The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed a request to keep some information barred from public view in the Toronto van attack case.

Family members of Alek Minassian, who killed 10 people when he drove a rental van down the sidewalk of Yonge Street in 2018, had asked to appeal a ruling that allowed media to access materials seized when police executed a search of the home he shared with relatives.

The Ontario Superior Court had dismissed the family’s application for a sealing order on the basis that the broader public interest outweighed the family’s interest in protecting its privacy.

Seven media outlets, including The Canadian Press, had sought to unlock the files.

The Supreme Court does not issue reasons for why it turns down or approves a request for appeal.

Minassian was found guilty in March of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the tragedy on April 23, 2018.

The 28-year-old is slated to be sentenced next year.

Eight of the 10 victims killed were women, while 16 others were injured, many of them catastrophically.

Minassian had argued he should not be held criminally responsible for his actions due to his autism spectrum disorder, but the judge disagreed.

