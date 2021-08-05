TDSB will require all students to wear masks when school year begins

All students in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be required to wear masks, including kindergarteners, when they head back to school in September.

The board sent a memo to parents on Wednesday, saying junior and senior kindergarten students will also have to wear face masks while in the classroom.

This is contrast to the province’s back-to-school plan that was released Tuesday, which only requires those in Grades 1 to 12 to wear masks and only recommends the use of masks for kindergarten students.

It’s a continuation from TDSB’s policy last year when students attended in-person classes.

The memo also says the TDSB is committed to providing HEPA filters in all occupied classrooms in the coming school year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Wednesday an additional $25 million for enhanced ventilation in classrooms which equates to 20,000 HEPA filters.

The board says they plan to work with Toronto Public Health to create and maintain more safety measures that will be used throughout the school year.