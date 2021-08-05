Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
TDSB will require all students to wear masks when school year begins
by News staff
Posted Aug 5, 2021 7:15 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 5, 2021 at 7:20 am EDT
A family walk past the sign at Thorncliffe Park Public School in Toronto on Friday December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
All students in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be required to wear masks, including kindergarteners, when they head back to school in September.
The board sent a memo to parents on Wednesday, saying junior and senior kindergarten students will also have to wear face masks while in the classroom.
This is contrast to the
province’s back-to-school plan that was released Tuesday, which only requires those in Grades 1 to 12 to wear masks and only recommends the use of masks for kindergarten students.
It’s a continuation from TDSB’s policy last year when students attended in-person classes.
RELATED: ‘Too little too late’: Opposition members react to Ford government’s back-to-school plan
The memo also says the TDSB is committed to providing HEPA filters in all occupied classrooms in the coming school year.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Wednesday an additional $25 million for
enhanced ventilation in classrooms which equates to 20,000 HEPA filters.
The board says they plan to work with Toronto Public Health to create and maintain more safety measures that will be used throughout the school year.
{* loginWidget *}