Photo of Parkdale prowler who 'performed indecent acts' outside homes released

Last Updated Aug 5, 2021 at 4:29 pm EDT

Police have released security camera images of a man who allegedly performed indecent acts outside homes in Parkdale. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert about a prowler in the Parkdale area performing “indecent acts” outside homes.

Police say they received several reports of a man allegedly knocking on windows of homes in the area of Wabash Avenue and Sorauren Avenue overnight and then performing an indecent act. The incidents took place between July 24 and August 2.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s or 40s with a medium build, dirty blonde shoulder-length hair and a beard, wearing prescription glasses. He was seen on occasions wearing a leather jacket with a light coloured t-shirt and possibly riding a bicycle.

Security camera images of the man have been released.

