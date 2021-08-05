Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Photo of Parkdale prowler who 'performed indecent acts' outside homes released
by News Staff
Posted Aug 5, 2021 1:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 5, 2021 at 4:29 pm EDT
Police have released security camera images of a man who allegedly performed indecent acts outside homes in Parkdale. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have issued a public safety alert about a prowler in the Parkdale area performing “indecent acts” outside homes.
Police say they received several reports of a man allegedly knocking on windows of homes in the area of Wabash Avenue and Sorauren Avenue overnight and then performing an indecent act. The incidents took place between July 24 and August 2.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s or 40s with a medium build, dirty blonde shoulder-length hair and a beard, wearing prescription glasses. He was seen on occasions wearing a leather jacket with a light coloured t-shirt and possibly riding a bicycle.
Security camera images of the man have been released.