Ontario reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases
by News staff
Posted Aug 5, 2021 10:20 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 5, 2021 at 10:32 am EDT
A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test in a tube at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday, January 22, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Ontario is reporting 213 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 news deaths on Thursday.
It comes after the province saw three straight days below 200 new infections.
The province said today due to a data clean-up, 12 of the 14 deaths being reported occurred between February and May 2021.
The test positivity rate is 1.2 per cent, down slightly from 1.3 per cent one week ago. The positivity rate has been over one per cent for a week straight.
There were 23,500 tests completed in the last 24-hour period, up from nearly 17,115 one day ago.
Locally, there are 44 new cases in Toronto, 31 in Peel Region, 18 in York Region, 18 in Hamilton and 17 in Windsor-Essex.
The active case count in the province has increased by 30 – there were 183 resolved cases.
