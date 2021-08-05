Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario issues new COVID-19 child care guidance as centres seek clarity
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 5, 2021 12:49 pm EDT
TORONTO – Ontario is sending updated guidance on COVID-19 protocols to child-care centres, including allowing singing indoors and letting visitors in the centres.
The guidance says that because the risk of surface transmission of the virus is low, the focus should be on handwashing rather than having to clean a shared toy between each child who uses it and that group sensory materials – such as water tables – are allowed.
It says that staff can now move between locations and age groups, though it’s still not encouraged, and staff don’t have to wear masks outside or face shields when working with kids in Grade 1 and up who is wearing a mask.
The guidance also says that singing indoors is now permitted, as are visitors, though some child-care operators say they need more clarity on the latter.
Previous guidance said parents should not enter, so centres have been doing drop-offs and pickups at the door, with staff running kids to their rooms – and some are unsure if this new guidance explicitly allows them to stop this.
Many are now waiting for word from their local public health units on how each region will be implementing the new guidance.