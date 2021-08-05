Motorcyclist dead after colliding with transport truck near Cambridge

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a transport truck on Highway 401 near Cambridge.

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcycle travelling southbound on Highway 6 North was making its way onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 when the driver lost control and struck the side of a transport truck just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

A 57-year-old man from Oakville was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.