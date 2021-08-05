Man charged with animal cruelty after dragging 7-month-old dog outside moving vehicle

A man is facing multiple charges after dragging a 7-month-old Pomeranian by its leash outside of a moving vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police received an animal complaint call just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive.

Witnesses said a dog was dragged by its leash through the window of a vehicle and was then left on the side of the road. The car fled the scene shortly after.

Police praised “kind-hearted citizens” for rescuing the dog and taking it for treatment at a vet hospital in Oakville.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested 70-year-old Jose Tavares of Mississauga, who faces multiple charges, including injuring an animal, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and impaired conveyance operation.

Sky, the 7-month-old Pomeranian, is expected to make a full recovery from its injuries. Police say the veterinary hospital currently treating Sky has received countless offers of financial donations but is not in a position to accept them.

Instead, Peel Regional Police is asking that the public consider donating to your local humane society.

The investigation is ongoing, and witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident are asked to come forward.