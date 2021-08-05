The greatest Raptor of all time

In today’s Big Story podcast, after nine seasons as a Toronto Raptor, Kyle Lowry is leaving for a three-year, $90-million contract with the Miami Heat. He led us to our first-ever championship and along the way become the heart and soul of an entire city and country — an honour awarded to few athletes.

Who was the man behind the title? How did he shape the team? And how will they go on without him?

Guest: Doug Smith, Toronto Star

Guest host: Fatima Syed

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.