Loading articles...

The greatest Raptor of all time

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry celerates during the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto on June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

In today’s Big Story podcast, after nine seasons as a Toronto Raptor, Kyle Lowry is leaving for a three-year, $90-million contract with the Miami Heat. He led us to our first-ever championship and along the way become the heart and soul of an entire city and country — an honour awarded to few athletes.

Who was the man behind the title? How did he shape the team? And how will they go on without him?

Guest: Doug Smith, Toronto Star

Guest host: Fatima Syed

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 07:55 PM
COLLISION: EB 401 approaching HWY 400 in the collectors two right lanes are blocked with a crash #HWY401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:07 PM
24 degrees this evening and sunny! If you're heading out late tonight grab a light sweater. Your overnight low is 16 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more