Loading articles...

Canadian Genest wins bronze medal in women's track cycling event

Last Updated Aug 5, 2021 at 5:21 am EDT

Ellesse Andrews of Team New Zealand (197), Lauriane Genest of Team Canada (104), Shanne Braspennincx of Team Netherlands (187) and Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez of Team Mexico (181) compete during the track cycling women keirin at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Canada’s Lauriane Genest won a bronze medal in the women’s keirin track cycling event.

It’s the first medal for the 23-year-old from Levis, Que., and Canada’s first in the velodrome at the Tokyo Olympics.

Genest crossed the finish line 0.148 seconds behind the winner, Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands, with Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand taking silver.

Kelsey Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta., finished 5th in the six-person final.

The keirin, which originated in Japan, is a six-lap race of the 250-metre track.

The pace gradually increases over the first three laps to about 50 kilometres per hour, then quickens to a lightning sprint for the final three.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 07:55 PM
COLLISION: EB 401 approaching HWY 400 in the collectors two right lanes are blocked with a crash #HWY401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:07 PM
24 degrees this evening and sunny! If you're heading out late tonight grab a light sweater. Your overnight low is 16 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more