Canadian Genest wins bronze medal in women's track cycling event

Canada’s Lauriane Genest won a bronze medal in the women’s keirin track cycling event.

It’s the first medal for the 23-year-old from Levis, Que., and Canada’s first in the velodrome at the Tokyo Olympics.

Genest crossed the finish line 0.148 seconds behind the winner, Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands, with Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand taking silver.

Kelsey Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta., finished 5th in the six-person final.

The keirin, which originated in Japan, is a six-lap race of the 250-metre track.

The pace gradually increases over the first three laps to about 50 kilometres per hour, then quickens to a lightning sprint for the final three.